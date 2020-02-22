Rizvi ‘injured in police attack’ in Mirpur
Police have clubbed a procession brought out by the BNP in Mirpur calling for the release of the jailed party chief, Khaleda Zia, according to opposition leaders.
BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was among at least 10 people injured in the attack that took place at around 11 am on Saturday.
Leaders and activists from Dhaka Metropolitan BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal gathered at Mirpur 6 and marched toward Mirpur 11 where the procession was stopped by the police. The police used batons to break up the procession, they alleged.
BNP leader Aminul Haque and Chhatra Dal leaders Omar Farook Kaiser and Saiful Islam Tuhin were also injured in the incident, the BNP activists said.
“We just brought out a peaceful procession for our leader Begum Khaleda Zia. She is severely ill. We just ask for her release and this is by no means a political movement to topple the government,” Rizvi later told reporters.
“Police swooped on the procession and began to use batons,” he said adding that he received first aid after the attack.
Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mostak Ahmed denied beating the BNP leaders and activists. “They left the place on their own when police arrived on the scene.”
Ahmed said: “If somebody was injured, it was his own fault.”
