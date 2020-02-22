No ‘peace’ until Khaleda is released, says BNP leader Hafizuddin

He made the remark at a human chain event on Saturday, a day before Khaleda’s bail hearing in High Court.

“The top leader of the country Begum Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned falsely. How long shall we keep demanding her release? Many days have passed. Our legal counsels will seek bail for her on Sunday,” he said.

“It’ll be good if she is granted bail or else Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal and Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Prajanma will throng the streets with the citizens and free Khaleda Zia by the grace of Allah. The situation won’t remain peaceful in the future like now.”

BNP Chairperson Khaleda, serving a prison term in two corruption cases, has been under treatment in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital since last April. Her legal team has appealed for her bail citing ‘lack of better treatment’ in BSMMU hospital.

“The Bengalis have never tolerated any dictators. They drove away the British and the Pakistanis; now the time has come to remove the Bengali tyrant. We call on the people of the country to come forward and not wait for any political parties. It is the duty of all citizens to re-establish democracy and order of law in the country,” said Hafizuddin.

“The people should take to the streets if they want democracy, if they don’t want the country to become another Sikkim and want to materialise the dreams of the martyrs of Liberation War. I urge the BNP and members of other opposition parties to hit the streets if they want Khaleda to be released, if they want democracy to be freed.”

“I call on the ordinary people to gather on the streets regardless of whether the BNP joins or not. The top BNP leaders are here, so are the supporters. Let’s all start a movement on our own to release Begum Khaleda Zia. Let’s all get together to re-establish democracy. Let’s take a vow in the name of our Liberation War and start the struggle to re-establish democracy.”