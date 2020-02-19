HC to hear Khaleda's bail plea in Zia Charitable Trust case on Feb 23

Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice KM Zahirul Hoque set the hearing date after Khaleda's lawyer Khondokar Mahbub Hossain presented the petition in court on Wednesday.



Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018, serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.



The former prime minister was later transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 last year for treatment under the supervision of jail authorities.



Khaleda is seeking bail on humanitarian grounds in light of her health and age as she is not receiving advanced medical care at BSMMUH, according to the petition.



The BNP chairperson’s legal team had previously appealed to the High Court for her bail after she was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.



The High Court turned down the bail appeal on Jul 31 last year, taking into account the gravity of the crime and the highest punishment for the crime.



Khaleda’s lawyers subsequently appealed against the decision to the top court but the Appellate Division too denied her bail.



The court, however, ordered the authorities to take swift measures to ensure that Khaleda gets 'advanced treatment' in line with the recommendations of her medical board at BSMMU.