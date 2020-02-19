HC to hear Khaleda's bail plea in Zia Charitable Trust case on Feb 23
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2020 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 01:02 PM BdST
The High Court is set to hear BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail plea in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case on Feb 23.
Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice KM Zahirul Hoque set the hearing date after Khaleda's lawyer Khondokar Mahbub Hossain presented the petition in court on Wednesday.
Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018, serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.
The former prime minister was later transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 last year for treatment under the supervision of jail authorities.
Khaleda is seeking bail on humanitarian grounds in light of her health and age as she is not receiving advanced medical care at BSMMUH, according to the petition.
The BNP chairperson’s legal team had previously appealed to the High Court for her bail after she was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
The High Court turned down the bail appeal on Jul 31 last year, taking into account the gravity of the crime and the highest punishment for the crime.
Khaleda’s lawyers subsequently appealed against the decision to the top court but the Appellate Division too denied her bail.
The court, however, ordered the authorities to take swift measures to ensure that Khaleda gets 'advanced treatment' in line with the recommendations of her medical board at BSMMU.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Quader refers to record of phone call as Fakhrul denies requesting Khaleda’s parole
- Fakhrul denies discussing Khaleda’s parole with Quader
- Former Awami League MP Rahmat Ali dies at 75
- Mohiuddin gets AL ticket to run for Dhaka-10, Rezaul for Ctg mayor
- BNP holds protest rally as police foil planned march for Khaleda's release
- Police cordon off BNP headquarters ahead of march for Khaleda's release
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- BNP’s main goal is to ‘save Khaleda’s life’, says Mirza Fakhrul
- BNP will continue contesting in elections for democracy’s sake, Fakhrul says
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
- HSBC to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
- Rumours will jeopardise efforts to prevent coronavirus spread: IEDCR
- A year on, traumatised Churihatta inferno victims battling for normal life
- Gunman kills one person at Bangkok shopping mall days after mass shooting
- Cambodia’s coronavirus complacency may exact a global toll
- Exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider falls victim to credit card fraud in India
- High Court orders factories to open baby-care corners in 2 months