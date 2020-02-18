Fakhrul denies discussing Khaleda’s parole with Quader

He made the statement while speaking to reporters after paying tribute to the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman on Tuesday.

Mirza Fakhrul called him with a request to convey an appeal for Khaleda’s freedom to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader told the media on Friday.

“I clearly told you the other day to ask him [Quader] about this. Why don’t you ask him?” Fakhrul said when reporters asked if he had spoken to Quader on the issue.

“We didn’t speak about any parole as of now, did we? We never did. We will decide if it will be appropriate to talk about this issue.”

The BNP secretary general along with leaders and activists placed a wreath at the grave of the BNP founder, marking the 40th founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Tati Dal.

BNP leaders Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Khairul Kabir Khokon, Shramik Dal leader Anwar Hossain and Tati Dal Member Secretary Majibur Rahman were present.

“Our leader Khaleda Zia is very sick. Anything unfortunate can happen to her, given her current physical condition. That’s why we said the government is pushing her toward death in a planned manner. They should free her,” Fakhrul said.

Reporters asked if the BNP would appeal for Khaleda’s parole if the legal process failed. “That depends completely on her [Khaleda] family,” he said.

Khaleda has been jailed in “false cases” and is eligible for bail according to the constitution, Fakhrul said sharing his party’s stance on the issue. “But the government has imprisoned her out of political vengeance.”

“We have been continuing a movement for her freedom for the past two years and we believe that the government will be compelled to free her as the people want to see her free.”