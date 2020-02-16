Home > Politics

Former Awami League MP Rahmat Ali dies at 75

Former Awami League lawmaker from Gazipur Advocate Rahmat Ali has died during treatment in hospital at the age of 75.

He passed away at Dhaka’s Square Hospital at 7:30am on Sunday, said Awami League's Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan.

Rahmat, a member of the ruling party's advisory council, had been suffering from various age-related illnesses for a long time, said Sayem. He also had diabetes and kidney complications, he added.   

The senior leader was a five-time MP from the Gazipur-3 constituency.

He also served as a state minister for LGRD from Dec 1999 until Jul 2001.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader have expressed deep condolences over the death of Rahmat.

Rahmat’s namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayers will be held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament at 4pm on Sunday, said the Awami League's Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

He will be laid to rest at his Gazipur home on Tuesday.

