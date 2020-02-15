Police cordon off BNP headquarters ahead of march for Khaleda's release
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 12:20 PM BdST
Police have cordoned off the BNP headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan ahead of the party's scheduled march to demand the release of jailed Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
A large police force took position opposite the main entrance of the BNP office at 9 am on Saturday.
The deployment was met with chants and slogans for Khaleda's freedom by at least 50 BNP leaders and activists, including Joint Secretary General Habibunnabi Khan Sohel and Swechchasebak Dal President Shafiul Bari Babu.
An armoured police vehicle has also been stationed five metres away from the BNP headquarters as party leaders and activists were barred from entering the office.
Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other leaders were at the office when BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir arrived.
The BNP is set to launch the march at 2 pm on Saturday as part of its countrywide protest movement to press for Khaleda's release.
"We were not informed of any procession taking place today," a police officer on duty at Naya Paltan said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- BNP’s main goal is to ‘save Khaleda’s life’, says Mirza Fakhrul
- BNP will continue contesting in elections for democracy’s sake, Fakhrul says
- Business leader Mohiuddun gunning for AL’s ticket in race to Taposh’s seat
- Sister makes humanitarian appeal to govt for Khaleda’s release
- Finance Minister Kamal responsible for ‘worst economic situation’, says Rizvi
- Trial process delayed in Ishraque’s case as judge goes on holiday
- BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’
- Activists see BNP’s ‘failure’ as Khaleda remains incarcerated for second year
Most Read
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- Five drown as boat sinks on Rangamati's Kaptai Lake
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Woman, 2 children found dead in Dhaka home, police recover bodies
- Iran says it will strike US and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'
- Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- China reports 5,000 new coronavirus cases, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia
- China expands chaotic dragnet in coronavirus crackdown
- Iran’s economy is bleak. Its stock market is soaring