Home > Politics

Mohiuddin gets AL ticket to run for Dhaka-10, Rezaul for Ctg mayor

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Feb 2020 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 12:43 AM BdST

Business leader Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin will contest in the by-elections to Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat with the boat logo, the Awami League has announced.

The ruling party has nominated Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, a joint secretary of its Chattogram Metropolitan unit, for the mayor elections to the port city.

General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the decisions after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary and local government elections nomination board at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BNP holds protest rally

Police surround BNP office

BNP asked PM to free Khaleda: Quader

Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon speaking at a news conference at his office, the Nagar Bhaban, on Monday after the ruling Awami League left him out and picked Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh to run for the office in the Jan 30 polls.

Khokon eyes Taposh's seat

Main goal is to ‘save Khaleda’s life’: BNP

BNP to keep contesting in polls

Mohiuddun gunning for AL ticket

Release Khaleda: sister appeals

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.