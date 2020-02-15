Mohiuddin gets AL ticket to run for Dhaka-10, Rezaul for Ctg mayor
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2020 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 12:43 AM BdST
Business leader Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin will contest in the by-elections to Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat with the boat logo, the Awami League has announced.
The ruling party has nominated Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, a joint secretary of its Chattogram Metropolitan unit, for the mayor elections to the port city.
General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the decisions after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary and local government elections nomination board at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday.
