BNP holds protest rally as police foil planned march for Khaleda's release

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Feb 2020 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2020 06:32 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has held a protest rally after police thwarted a planned protest march for jailed Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release by cordoning off the party headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan.

A large police force took position opposite the main entrance of the BNP office ahead of the procession which was scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday as part of a countrywide movement to press for Khaleda's release. The party later staged a rally from 3 pm in front of the office in protest against the move.

Reacting to the deployment of police, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, "Police didn't allow us bring out the procession. As a result, we will be holding a rally in front of the party office in protest."

Following the announcement of the rally, BNP activists began marching to the party headquarters in small processions from Fakirapool and Kakrail while chanting slogans for the release of Khaleda.

Earlier, an armoured police vehicle was stationed five metres away from the BNP headquarters as party leaders and activists claimed they were being barred from entering the office.

"The BNP did not take permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for the activities they had planned for today. We have deployed forces there in the public interest," said Assistant Commissioner Zahidur Rahman Shohag of the DMP's Motijheel Zone.

