Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2020 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2020 11:48 PM BdST
Obaidul Quader says Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called him to convey a request to Sheikh Hasina for the release of Khaleda Zia from jail.
In the phone call, the BNP secretary general “discussed” the issue with him before making the request, the Awami League general secretary told a news conference in Dhaka on Friday.
“He asked me to inform the prime minister about their request verbally. I informed the prime minister about it,” Quader said.
“I can tell you that nothing else like any negotiation took place during the discussion. I heard in a talk-show last night that discussions held in secrecy have advanced. I think it’s not the reality,” he told the reporters at Hasina’s political offices in Dhanmondi on Friday.
Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, said neither the home ministry nor the law ministry has received any application for Khaleda’s release until Thursday.
Members of her family and BNP leaders had verbally demanded her freedom and said they would file an application, but “it hasn’t come in written form yet”, Quader said.
Asked what the government would do if Khaleda’s family or party filed an application, the Awami League leader said, “The ‘ifs’ will be dealt with later.”
“But,” he added, “they can file an application with the home minister.”
Quader reiterated the claim that the ruling party had nothing to do with Khaleda’s incarceration as she has been jailed for corruption, not in a political case.
He also said that the government was sincere about Khaleda’s proper treatment.
