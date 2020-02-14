Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2020 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2020 07:49 PM BdST
Outgoing Mayor of Dhaka South Sayeed Khokon has set his sights on winning the Awami League's nomination to contest the by-elections to the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat vacated by his successor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.
Khokon, whose reelection hopes ended after the ruling party opted to back Taposh in the Dhaka polls, collected the Awami League's nomination form for the by-election from its Dhanmondi offices on Friday.
"I have submitted the nomination form. The decision now lies with the party," Khokon told bdnews24.com afterwards.
The deadline for nomination submission is Feb 19. The scrutiny of nominations will end on Feb 23 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Feb 29.
The Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 constituencies were vacated after the deaths of its previous incumbents, Md Mozammel Hossain and Md Eunus Ali, respectively.
