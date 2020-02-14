Home > Politics

Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Feb 2020 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2020 07:49 PM BdST

Previous Next
Outgoing Mayor of Dhaka South Sayeed Khokon has set his sights on winning the Awami League's nomination to contest the by-elections to the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat vacated by his successor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Khokon, whose reelection hopes ended after the ruling party opted to back Taposh in the Dhaka polls, collected the Awami League's nomination form for the by-election from its Dhanmondi offices on Friday.

"I have submitted the nomination form. The decision now lies with the party," Khokon told bdnews24.com afterwards.

The by-polls to the seat will be held along with Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 on Mar 21.

The deadline for nomination submission is Feb 19. The scrutiny of nominations will end on Feb 23 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Feb 29.

The Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3 constituencies were vacated after the deaths of its previous incumbents, Md Mozammel Hossain and Md Eunus Ali, respectively.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Main goal is to ‘save Khaleda’s life’: BNP

BNP to keep contesting in polls

Mohiuddun gunning for AL ticket

Release Khaleda: sister appeals

Finance minister responsible for ‘worst economic situation’: Rizvi

Judge on holiday, Ishraque trial process delayed

BNP sets freedom for Khaleda as ‘only job’

Khaleda steps into third year in jail

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.