BNP’s main goal is to ‘save Khaleda’s life’, says Mirza Fakhrul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2020 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 03:56 PM BdST
The BNP is primarily focussed on ‘saving the life’ of jailed Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been battling health problems for a while, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.
Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, Fakhrul said, “The main goal for us, as well as for the people, is to save Khaleda Zia's life as they (the government) are pushing her towards death in a planned way."
“We want to free her and save her life and then bring her before the people of the country after she recovers. We’re going to the people and together we’ll free our leader- this is our only task now as a political party.”
Khaleda, who is currently serving 17 years' jail term in two corruption cases, has been undergoing treatment in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital under the supervision of jail authorities since Apr 1 last year.
She should be freed or at least be granted bail on humanitarian grounds, Khaleda's sister Selima Islam told reporters after visiting her in hospital on Tuesday.
“We appeal to the authorities to free her, so that we can provide her with better treatment at least,” she said.
But it remains unclear whether Khaleda will be released on parole for medical reasons, according to Fakhrul.
“We are not aware of it (parole) as we haven’t appealed for it. We don’t even know if her family appealed for parole,” he said.
