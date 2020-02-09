Trial process delayed in Ishraque’s case as judge goes on holiday
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2020 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 09:32 PM BdST
Recording of testimonies in the case against Ishraque Hossain, son of late mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, for hiding information about his wealth from the authorities has been deferred as the judge is on holidays.
Ishraque, the BNP backed candidate who lost the recent city corporation election, appeared in court on Sunday, the first day of recording deposition on the case.
Acting Judge Abu Syed Diljar Hossain rescheduled the recording date on Mar 3, as Dhaka Special Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam went on holiday, said Ishraque’s lawyer Nuruzzaman Tapan.
On Jan 15, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam issued an order to frame charges and begin trial of the case filed nine years ago. The court also scheduled Feb 9 as the date for recording testimonies.
The Anti-Corruption Commission had issued a notice to Ishraque and his sister Sarika Sadeque asking for their wealth statement on Sept 1, 2008.
The commission asked them to submit a wealth statement including movable, immovable assets owned by them, their dependents, or owned by their representatives, liabilities, loans and also stating the sources of their wealth by seven working days.
It filed two cases with the Ramna Police Station on Aug 29 and 30 in 2010 as Ishraque and Sarika failed to submit the statement. They filed a petition to the High Court challenging the ACC notice which was turned down.
The commission submitted the charge sheet against Ishraque on the case on Nov 25, 2018. The court scheduled May 5, 2019 as the day to consider the charge sheet but Ishraque did not show up in the court. An arrest warrant was issued against him.
He appealed for bail in advance to the High Court on Nov 25, 2019. He was ordered to surrender to the judicial court by four weeks. Accordingly, Ishraque surrendered on Dec 9 and appealed for bail which the court granted.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trial process delayed in Ishraque’s case as judge goes on holiday
- BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’
- Activists see BNP’s ‘failure’ as Khaleda remains incarcerated for second year
- By-elections on Mar 21 to parliamentary seat vacated by Taposh
- Stick-wielding Mohila Dal rivals clash in Chattogram, 10 injured
- BNP to stage protests in Dhaka on Tuesday after shutdown
- BNP's call for shutdown over ‘rigged’ city election draws lukewarm response
- Atiqul Islam of Awami League re-elected mayor in Dhaka North
- Dhaka city elections tested government’s popularity, EVMs: Hasina
- BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
Most Read
- Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast
- New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals disturbing details
- Govt plans to float shares of 4 state-owned banks by September: finance minister
- U19 WC final: Avishek, Shoriful help Bangladesh restrict India to 177
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Taliban militant flees prison, claiming deal with Pakistani security forces
- Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded: PM
- BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’
- Bangladesh win their first World Cup, dethrone India to take U19 cricket crown