BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2020 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 11:46 PM BdST
The BNP has set the release of Khaleda Zia through protests as its “only job” as the party chief convicted of corruption has been remaining in jail for two years.
Its ally Dr Kamal Hossain also sees protests as the only way to oust the Awami League government headed by Sheikh Hasina from power.
“We’ve talked much, staged many rallies, raised many demands and contested in many elections. Now we have only one thing to do -- we must get Khaleda Zia freed,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.
He was addressing a rally organised outside the party office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on Saturday to mark the anniversary of Khaleda’s jailing.
“We will force the government to free Khaleda Zia and restore the people’s rights. It’s our only job now,” Fakhrul.
“We must defeat the horrific monster through an uprising.”
The BNP leader also reiterated the allegation that the government jailed Khaleda out of “political vengeance”.
The ruling party “needs to be kicked out because it pays no heed to the opposition’s demand for resignation,” he said at a discussion at the National Press Club.
“And I think we need to organise street protests shunning such meetings,” he said referring to the discussion.
He also reiterated his support for the BNP demand for Khaleda’s release.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Activists see BNP’s ‘failure’ as Khaleda remains incarcerated for second year
- By-elections on Mar 21 to parliamentary seat vacated by Taposh
- Stick-wielding Mohila Dal rivals clash in Chattogram, 10 injured
- BNP to stage protests in Dhaka on Tuesday after shutdown
- BNP's call for shutdown over ‘rigged’ city election draws lukewarm response
- Atiqul Islam of Awami League re-elected mayor in Dhaka North
- Dhaka city elections tested government’s popularity, EVMs: Hasina
- BNP calls shutdown for Sunday over alleged irregularities in city polls
- Kamal questions ‘complicated’ voting system
- Journalist attacked on Dhaka voting day in Mohammadpur
Most Read
- New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals disturbing details
- Govt ‘paying the price’ for selling savings certificates with high interest rates
- Soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand's northeast
- China returnee admitted to Rangpur hospital over coronavirus suspicion
- Bangladesh to screen all inbound travellers amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladeshi students in Yichang appeal for evacuation amid coronavirus lockdown
- Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China
- Scientists question work suggesting pangolin coronavirus link
- Death toll from new coronavirus set to surpass SARS, as China's fatalities above 700
- Shringla plans Bangladesh visit before Modi’s trip for Mujib Barsha