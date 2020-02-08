Home > Politics

BNP sets freedom for Khaleda through protests as ‘only job’

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2020 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 11:46 PM BdST

The BNP has set the release of Khaleda Zia through protests as its “only job” as the party chief convicted of corruption has been remaining in jail for two years.  

Its ally Dr Kamal Hossain also sees protests as the only way to oust the Awami League government headed by Sheikh Hasina from power.

“We’ve talked much, staged many rallies, raised many demands and contested in many elections. Now we have only one thing to do -- we must get Khaleda Zia freed,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.

He was addressing a rally organised outside the party office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on Saturday to mark the anniversary of Khaleda’s jailing.

“We will force the government to free Khaleda Zia and restore the people’s rights. It’s our only job now,” Fakhrul.

“We must defeat the horrific monster through an uprising.”  

The BNP leader also reiterated the allegation that the government jailed Khaleda out of “political vengeance”.

Earlier, Gono Forum President Kamal, who also heads the BNP’s alliance Jatiya Oikya Front, slammed the Awami League for “vote rigging” in the elections in recent years.

The ruling party “needs to be kicked out because it pays no heed to the opposition’s demand for resignation,” he said at a discussion at the National Press Club.

“And I think we need to organise street protests shunning such meetings,” he said referring to the discussion.

He also reiterated his support for the BNP demand for Khaleda’s release.   

