By-elections on Mar 21 to parliamentary seat vacated by Taposh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2020 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2020 08:18 PM BdST
The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the by-elections to Dhaka-10 parliamentary constituency vacated by Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for contesting in Dhaka city polls.
The voting will be held on Mar 21. The EC will also hold by-elections to Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 the same day.
In Dhaka, the by-elections will be held exclusively through electronic voting machines, EC Secretary Md Alamgir said in the announcement.
Taposh resigned on Dec 29 last year to take part in the mayoral elections to Dhaka South. The Awami League candidate won the Feb 1 polls.
Gaibandha-3 fell vacant after the death of Eunus Ali Sarkar MP on Dec 27 while Bagerhat-4 MP Md Mozammel Hossain died on Jan 10.
The deadline for nomination submission is Feb 19 in the by-elections to the three seats. The EC will scrutinise the nomination papers on Feb 23. Candidates will be able to appeal against EC decisions from Feb 24 to Feb 26. The appeals will be settled on Feb 28.
Candidates will be able to withdraw their candidacy on Feb 29. The EC will allocate symbols on Mar 1.
