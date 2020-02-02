Home > Politics

Dhaka city elections tested government’s popularity, EVMs: Hasina 

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Feb 2020 02:35 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 02:35 AM BdST

The Dhaka city elections were a test for both EVMs and the Awami League government’s popularity, Sheikh Hasina has said.

She made the remarks when the party’s mayor candidates Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh greeted her at the Ganabhaban on Saturday night when they were on course to a huge win.

“It was a test for EVM. And the people’s faith in us has also been tested after what we have done for them,” she said.

The BNP has rejected the results calling a shutdown for Sunday in protest against “horrific vote rigging, forgery and intimidation”.

“The people never support the BNP for what they did – corruption, terrorism, militancy, creation of Bangla Bhai, money laundering, stealing the orphans’ money – when they were in power,” Hasina said.

“And it was a problem for them this time as they could not loot votes through acts of thuggery,” she added.

Senior party leaders were also present.

