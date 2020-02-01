Dhaka South: Ishraque and Taposh differ on e-voting, election atmosphere
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2020 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 01:42 PM BdST
Ishraque Hossain, the BNP-endorsed mayoral candidate for Dhaka South, has reiterated his lack of confidence in electronic voting machines or EVMs which are being used in the ongoing city elections.
Ishraque, the son of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka and a first-time voter, cast his vote at Gopibagh's Shaheed Shahjahan Primary School around 9 am on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said, "I was able to cast my vote through the EVM. I had to go to the Election Commission three times in order to understand the voting system. Then how are ordinary people who've never seen these machines, supposed to cast their votes through it?"
"People have to be familiarised with the process but that isn't the case yet. EVMs are being forced upon them. We have submitted our complaint to the EC so we'll see what happens."
The mayoral hopeful warned about the risk of election rigging through the use of EVMs.
"The EVMs can be programmed to create a voting bias in favour of one side. But we'll find out what happened later."
Ishraque also alleged that his agents were not being allowed to enter polling centres. "We will take appropriate steps. We have informed the magistrate. I will now visit all the polling centres."
Awami League-backed Dhaka South mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, however, dismissed allegations that the polling agents of opposition candidates, including that of the BNP, were being barred from entering polling stations.
“The allegations are completely baseless. They do not have the organisational structure and strength to assign polling agents. They are blaming us now because they have been unable to provide polling agents”
On his experience with e-voting, Taposh said, "It is very easy to vote through EVMs. This is the first time I have voted using this machine. I am certain that my vote was cast correctly.”
"I have seen in the media that voters in Dhaka never had any doubts over EVMs. I think voters have accepted the machines with open arms."
Taposh also expressed confidence about winning the election and said, "It's been a very fair and peaceful election so far. I have not received any complaint yet.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- AL leader Quader in 'stable condition' after hospital visit
- Quader visits Dhaka hospital with respiratory problems
- BNP sees rigging plot as AL plans to guard polling stations
- AL, BNP trade barbs over ‘armed activists’ as campaign crescendoes before deadline
- Awami League has brought arms and activists for Dhaka polls: BNP
- Supporters of councillor candidates clash at Atiqul’s campaign rally
- AL’s Quader worried by threat of ‘armed criminals’ disrupting Dhaka polls
- DSCC mayoral hopeful Taposh unveils 5-point manifesto to revive Dhaka
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Mayoral candidate Atiqul apologises for noisy election campaigns
Most Read
- Live: Frustration runs deep as thin presence of voters marks Dhaka city polls
- Bangladesh evacuees head to Wuhan airport as China virus death toll mounts
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- To mask or not to mask: confusion spreads over coronavirus protection
- Bangladeshis listed as 'foreign observers' shouldn't be allowed in poll centres: Momen
- AL leader Quader in 'stable condition' after hospital visit
- Five ways to know voter number, polling station in Dhaka city elections
- Government asks diplomatic missions not to field Bangladeshi election observers
- Myanmar turns back China Southern flight over coronavirus fears
- Quader visits Dhaka hospital with respiratory problems