Dhaka South: Ishraque and Taposh differ on e-voting, election atmosphere

Ishraque, the son of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka and a first-time voter, cast his vote at Gopibagh's Shaheed Shahjahan Primary School around 9 am on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said, "I was able to cast my vote through the EVM. I had to go to the Election Commission three times in order to understand the voting system. Then how are ordinary people who've never seen these machines, supposed to cast their votes through it?"

"People have to be familiarised with the process but that isn't the case yet. EVMs are being forced upon them. We have submitted our complaint to the EC so we'll see what happens."

The mayoral hopeful warned about the risk of election rigging through the use of EVMs.

"The EVMs can be programmed to create a voting bias in favour of one side. But we'll find out what happened later."

Ishraque also alleged that his agents were not being allowed to enter polling centres. "We will take appropriate steps. We have informed the magistrate. I will now visit all the polling centres."

Awami League-backed Dhaka South mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, however, dismissed allegations that the polling agents of opposition candidates, including that of the BNP, were being barred from entering polling stations.

He addressed the matter to reporters after casting his vote at Dhanmondi's Kamrunnesa Government Girls High School on Saturday.

“The allegations are completely baseless. They do not have the organisational structure and strength to assign polling agents. They are blaming us now because they have been unable to provide polling agents”

On his experience with e-voting, Taposh said, "It is very easy to vote through EVMs. This is the first time I have voted using this machine. I am certain that my vote was cast correctly.”

"I have seen in the media that voters in Dhaka never had any doubts over EVMs. I think voters have accepted the machines with open arms."

Taposh also expressed confidence about winning the election and said, "It's been a very fair and peaceful election so far. I have not received any complaint yet.”