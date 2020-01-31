Quader visits Dhaka hospital with respiratory problems
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2020 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 12:31 PM BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital with a respiratory problem.
The road transport and bridges minister went to BSMMU on Friday morning after he suddenly experienced breathing difficulties.
“He is now in the CCU in block D and is undergoing some medical tests. Doctors are yet to decide whether to have him admitted to the hospital,” said Abu Naser, senior information officer of the road transport ministry.
Quader underwent a bypass surgery 10 month ago and has since been visiting a hospital in Singapore for regular follow-ups.
“His condition seems stable as of now. We’re waiting for the test results to determine whether to admit him or not,” Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of BSMMU told bdnews24.com.
On Mar 2 last year, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader.
He was taken to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital once he was stable enough to travel.
After his health improved under treatment, Quader underwent a bypass surgery overseen by Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
Despite being discharged from the hospital after a month of treatment, Quader had remained in Singapore for a few more days to receive follow-up treatment on the advice of doctors.
The Awami League general secretary returned home on May 15.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP sees rigging plot as AL plans to guard polling stations
- AL, BNP trade barbs over ‘armed activists’ as campaign crescendoes before deadline
- Awami League has brought arms and activists for Dhaka polls: BNP
- Supporters of councillor candidates clash at Atiqul’s campaign rally
- AL’s Quader worried by threat of ‘armed criminals’ disrupting Dhaka polls
- DSCC mayoral hopeful Taposh unveils 5-point manifesto to revive Dhaka
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Mayoral candidate Atiqul apologises for noisy election campaigns
- BNP alleges attacks, intimidation over Dhaka polls in meeting with diplomats
- Justice Choudhury challenges Tabith candidacy in High Court
Most Read
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- India reports its first case of coronavirus
- Helena Helmersson appointed first female CEO of H&M
- Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
- WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- Thousands kept on board Italian liner amid coronavirus scare
- Gunman fires at Indian protesters after threatening ‘final journey’ live on Facebook