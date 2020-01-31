Quader visits Dhaka hospital with respiratory problems

The road transport and bridges minister went to BSMMU on Friday morning after he suddenly experienced breathing difficulties.

“He is now in the CCU in block D and is undergoing some medical tests. Doctors are yet to decide whether to have him admitted to the hospital,” said Abu Naser, senior information officer of the road transport ministry.

Quader underwent a bypass surgery 10 month ago and has since been visiting a hospital in Singapore for regular follow-ups.

“His condition seems stable as of now. We’re waiting for the test results to determine whether to admit him or not,” Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of BSMMU told bdnews24.com.

On Mar 2 last year, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader.

He was taken to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital once he was stable enough to travel.

After his health improved under treatment, Quader underwent a bypass surgery overseen by Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

Despite being discharged from the hospital after a month of treatment, Quader had remained in Singapore for a few more days to receive follow-up treatment on the advice of doctors.

The Awami League general secretary returned home on May 15.