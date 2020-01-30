AL, BNP trade barbs over ‘armed activists’ as campaign crescendoes before deadline

The supporters of the mayor and councillor candidates in the two city corporations braved winter rains to start the day’s campaign on Wednesday, connecting with voters door-to-door, playing songs seeking votes on loudspeakers and holding rallies.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the Awami League candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation mayor, unveiling his electoral manifesto at the party's Bangabanbdhu Avenue headquarters on Wednesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the Awami League candidate in the South, unveiled his five-point manifesto at the Bangabandhu Avenue headquarters of the party, with pledges to transform the capital into a vibrant and well-governed city while preserving its heritage.

"Apart from preventing noise and air pollution, we will take steps to build playgrounds, gyms, libraries, walkways for women, children and the elderly, and community centres with modern facilities in every ward," said Taposh.

His main rival the BNP’s Ishraque Hossain joined a news conference at his home in Gopibagh in the afternoon following campaigns in other Old Dhaka areas.

“The BNP will do whatever it takes to protect the voters,” he said, urging all to cast their votes without fear.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a senior BNP leader heading its election governing committee in the South, refuted allegations brought by the Awami League that the opposition party was gathering “armed outsiders” for the polls.

“It is the Awami League that has brought arms and three million activists from outside [Dhaka],” claimed Mosharraf.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat earlier in the day, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said: “The election environment is quite good as of now. But the worry is that outsiders, including armed ones, are being mobilised ahead of voting day.”

The road transport and bridges minister referred to the BNP leaders’ call on their activists to guard the polling station on the election day.

Wednesday was not a good campaign day for all. In the North, the Awami League’s Atiqul Islam saw his rally at a park in Gulshan foiled due to clashes between supporters of two councillor candidates. He later campaigned in Mohakhali and Mirpur.

“I’ve practised hard for nine months. Good practice brings good results in the final game. I hope the voters will give me the opportunity to play the five-year Test match,” he said, referring to his short stint as mayor after the death of Annisul Huq.

His rival Tabith Awal of the BNP campaigned in Baridhara, Gulshan, Notun Bazar, Bhatara and Moghbazar.

“I don’t expect anything much on the election day considering the change in the situation. But I hope the people are so enthusiastic that they will prevent all efforts to foil the vote this time,” he said.

EC Secretary Md Alamgir sounder happy about the law and order.

He said they had instructed police not to allow anyone from outside the city at the polling stations.

“But we can’t tell them not to allow the outsiders across the city. There are many people who are not voters in Dhaka but have to stay in the city for different reasons. We urge them not to visit the polling stations on the election day,” he said.

[Additional reporting by Obaidur Masum, Kazi Mobarak Hossain and Joyanta Saha]

Read the Story in Bangla: প্রচারের শেষ সময়ে দুই পক্ষের অভিযোগ ‘সশস্ত্র সন্ত্রাসী’ নিয়ে