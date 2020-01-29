DSCC mayoral hopeful Taposh unveils 5-point manifesto to revive Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2020 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 01:49 PM BdST
Awami League-backed Dhaka South mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has pledged to transform the capital into a vibrant and well-governed city while preserving its heritage in his manifesto for the upcoming Dhaka elections.
Taposh unveiled a five-point manifesto at the Awami League headquarters in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday.
Dhaka has turned into a unplanned and polluted city due to the negligence and mismanagement by its authorities, said Taposh.
He promised to restore Dhaka to its full glory as a ‘traditional, beautiful, vibrant, well-governed and developed' city if elected.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Mayoral candidate Atiqul apologises for noisy election campaigns
- BNP alleges attacks, intimidation over Dhaka polls in meeting with diplomats
- Justice Choudhury challenges Tabith candidacy in High Court
- PM told govt officials not to interfere in Dhaka city polls, says Quader
- BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque's rally attacked in Gopibag
- BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
- Tabith feels ‘positive’ over EC steps to probe attack on him
- Atiqul seeks law to replace posters, banners with digital campaign
Most Read
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin jailed for three years
- Dhaka University expels 63 students for admission through fraud, test cheating
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- China sure of slaying ‘devil’ virus, Hong Kong to cut links
- Govt announces more perks for officials in Cox’s Bazar, an ‘expensive’ tourist town
- 'Slap of the century': Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan