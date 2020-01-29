DSCC mayoral hopeful Taposh unveils 5-point manifesto to revive Dhaka

Taposh unveiled a five-point manifesto at the Awami League headquarters in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday.

Dhaka has turned into a unplanned and polluted city due to the negligence and mismanagement by its authorities, said Taposh.

He promised to restore Dhaka to its full glory as a ‘traditional, beautiful, vibrant, well-governed and developed' city if elected.

More to follow