DSCC mayoral hopeful Taposh unveils 5-point manifesto to revive Dhaka

Published: 29 Jan 2020 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 01:49 PM BdST

Awami League-backed Dhaka South mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has pledged to transform the capital into a vibrant and well-governed city while preserving its heritage in his manifesto for the upcoming Dhaka elections.

Taposh unveiled a five-point manifesto at the Awami League headquarters in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday.

Dhaka has turned into a unplanned and polluted city due to the negligence and mismanagement by its authorities, said Taposh.

He promised to restore Dhaka to its full glory as a ‘traditional, beautiful, vibrant, well-governed and developed' city if elected.

More to follow  

