Mayoral candidate Atiqul apologises for noisy election campaigns

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2020 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 03:19 PM BdST

Atiqul Islam, the Awami League-endorsed mayoral candidate for the Dhaka North, has apologised to the residents of Dhaka for creating ‘unexpected’ troubles in their city life in the run-up to the Feb 1 polls.

The use of loudspeakers and huge crowds of activists at campaign camps or offices are disrupting city life, he said in a statement.   

Atiqul said his team set up a campaign office in each area to find a solution to problems in Dhaka. “A large number of leaders, activists and well-wishers come to visit the camp every day and I’ve often used loudspeakers,” he said.  

“The use of loudspeakers and gatherings are creating troubles in your personal and social life. I would like to apologise for those unexpected problems,” Atiqul said.

The mayoral and councillor candidates of Dhaka city polls are using loudspeakers for campaigning from early morning to late night in parts of Dhaka violating the code of conduct. The use of loudspeakers ahead of SSC exams drew angry reactions from the residents of Dhaka.

