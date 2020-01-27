Justice Choudhury challenges Tabith candidacy in High Court
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2020 03:11 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 03:11 AM BdST
Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury has dragged Tabith Awal to the High Court challenging the BNP man’s candidacy for the Dhaka North mayor for reportedly concealing wealth information.
The High Court may hear the petition on Monday, the former Appellate Division judge told bdnews24.com after filing a writ petition on Sunday.
He has named the chief election commission and four others besides Tabith as respondents in the petition.
Justice Choudhury filed a complaint at the Election Commission last week demanding cancellation of his candidacy in the city corporation elections.
“I’ve done it personally as a citizen of the country after noticing the issue that pricked my conscience,” Justice Choudhury had said.
Tabith did not disclose in his affidavit that he is one of the owners of a company in Singapore, according to the Netra News.
“The firm is worth $2 million which is a huge sum of money for any country in the world. But Tabith did not mention it in his affidavit. His nomination must be cancelled,” Justice Choudhury had said.
He had also said Tabith may contest in the election and win as there was little time for action before the polls slated for Feb 1.
“But he won’t be able to remain in office if the charges are proved,” the former judge had added.
