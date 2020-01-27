BNP alleges attacks, intimidation over Dhaka polls in meeting with diplomats
Published: 27 Jan 2020 03:19 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 03:19 AM BdST
The BNP has alleged breach of electoral code of conduct by ruling party candidates in a meeting with the Dhaka-based foreign diplomats over Dhaka city polls.
It also alleged attacks on and intimidation of its candidates by the Awami League nominees in the run-up to the elections.
The BNP leaders headed by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sat with the diplomats at party chief Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan offices on Sunday.
Diplomats from 20 countries, including the US, the UK, China, Canada, India, France, Turkey, Australia, and the European Union, attended the four-hour closed-door meeting.
BNP leaders said they also expressed fear that the authorities will use electronic voting machines or EVMs to rig votes.
