Home > Politics

BNP alleges attacks, intimidation over Dhaka polls in meeting with diplomats

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2020 03:19 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 03:19 AM BdST

The BNP has alleged breach of electoral code of conduct by ruling party candidates in a meeting with the Dhaka-based foreign diplomats over Dhaka city polls.

It also alleged attacks on and intimidation of its candidates by the Awami League nominees in the run-up to the elections.

The BNP leaders headed by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sat with the diplomats at party chief Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan offices on Sunday.

Diplomats from 20 countries, including the US, the UK, China, Canada, India, France, Turkey, Australia, and the European Union, attended the four-hour closed-door meeting.

BNP leaders said they also expressed fear that the authorities will use electronic voting machines or EVMs to rig votes.

Read the Story in Bangla: ভোট নিয়ে নানা অভিযোগ কূটনীতিকদের জানাল বিএনপি

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

PM doesn't want govt interference in polls: Quader

Mayoral candidate Ishraque's rally attacked

BNP mayor candidates visit Annisul’s grave

Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith

Tabith feels ‘positive’ about EC steps

Atiqul seeks law for digital campaign

Khokon supports me: Taposh

BNP-endorsed mayoral candidate Tabith Awal, along with his supporters, came under attack while they were campaigning at Parbata Kalabazar in Dhaka’s Gabtoli on Tuesday.

EC probing Tabith attack allegation

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.