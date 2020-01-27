BNP alleges attacks, intimidation over Dhaka polls in meeting with diplomats

It also alleged attacks on and intimidation of its candidates by the Awami League nominees in the run-up to the elections.

The BNP leaders headed by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sat with the diplomats at party chief Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan offices on Sunday.

Diplomats from 20 countries, including the US, the UK, China, Canada, India, France, Turkey, Australia, and the European Union, attended the four-hour closed-door meeting.

BNP leaders said they also expressed fear that the authorities will use electronic voting machines or EVMs to rig votes.

Read the Story in Bangla: ভোট নিয়ে নানা অভিযোগ কূটনীতিকদের জানাল বিএনপি