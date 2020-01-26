PM told govt officials not to interfere in Dhaka city polls, says Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2020 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 05:24 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered government officials not to interfere with the Dhaka city elections in order to ensure fairness, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said.
The prime minister gave the directive to top officials of government bodies and law enforcement agencies a few days ago, according to the road transport minister.
Speaking at a conference of Motor Drivers League on Sunday, Quader said, "It is being alleged that the Awami League is using government institutions to ensure a victory for its candidates. But the prime minister made it clear to the heads of all government institutions that she doesn't want any interference in the city corporation elections.”
"The election will reflect the people's will. If they want to vote for us based on all the work we have done, then they will. We don't want to get public support by force," said Quader, citing Hasina.
The Awami League-backed candidates are canvassing door to door as per the prime minister's instructions, he said.
Addressing the BNP's criticism of the election process, Quader said, “They're always complaining about the election. They can't win an election or run a movement so they keep on complaining. All of their complaints are baseless.”
"They understand what will happen to them in the elections. They are doubtful about their chances in this election and so they have resorted to complaining. But regardless of the misinformation they spread, the people of the country want Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League to lead them."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
- Tabith feels ‘positive’ over EC steps to probe attack on him
- Atiqul seeks law to replace posters, banners with digital campaign
- AL candidate Taposh says outgoing Mayor Sayeed Khokon supports him
- Election Commission probing Tabith attack allegation
- Awami League senses ‘BNP conspiracy’ behind Tabith attack allegation
- BNP lodges complaint against use of EVMs in Dhaka city polls
- DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
- Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
Most Read
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert
- Bangladesh lose second T20 as Babar, Hafeez help Pakistan win home series
- Xi says China faces 'grave situation' as virus toll hits 41
- Two Khulna University students arrested for ‘militant links’
- RAB arrests four over rape of teenager in Gazipur
- Suspect Mojnu’s DNA matches samples from DU student rape evidence
- India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items next week
- Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win India’s Padma awards
- More evictions feared in India as citizenship law is enforced
- Quader praises women drivers at BRAC certificate ceremony