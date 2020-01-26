Home > Politics

BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque's rally attacked in Gopibag

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jan 2020 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 03:56 PM BdST

Supporters of Ishraque Hossain, the BNP-backed mayoral candidate for Dhaka South, have clashed with Awami League activists campaigning for two councillor candidates during an election rally in the capital's Gopibag.

A journalist was among a dozen people hurt in the scuffle on Sunday.

According to a few local BNP activists, Ishraque was a leading a procession back to his home in Gopibag when they were attacked by 'Awami League activits' near the Central Women's College.

The two sides traded blows for about 40 minutes during which several vehicles were damaged.

Witnesses said supporters of Awami League-endorsed councillor candidate Rokon Uddin Ahmed and reserved women councillor candidate Lovely Chowdhury took position on the road just as Ishraque's procession was about to arrive.

Tensions simmered as the two sides chanted slogans over microphones before the violent altercation erupted as they hurled brickbats and chairs at each other.

The situation came under control once the police arrived on the scene.

Addressing the attack on his campaign, Ishraque said, "The attack was part of a ploy to sabotage the elections. We were coming back from a rally from Hatkhola via Tikatuli and were two minutes away from my home when it happened."

