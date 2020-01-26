BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque's rally attacked in Gopibag
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2020 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2020 03:56 PM BdST
Supporters of Ishraque Hossain, the BNP-backed mayoral candidate for Dhaka South, have clashed with Awami League activists campaigning for two councillor candidates during an election rally in the capital's Gopibag.
A journalist was among a dozen people hurt in the scuffle on Sunday.
According to a few local BNP activists, Ishraque was a leading a procession back to his home in Gopibag when they were attacked by 'Awami League activits' near the Central Women's College.
The two sides traded blows for about 40 minutes during which several vehicles were damaged.
Witnesses said supporters of Awami League-endorsed councillor candidate Rokon Uddin Ahmed and reserved women councillor candidate Lovely Chowdhury took position on the road just as Ishraque's procession was about to arrive.
Tensions simmered as the two sides chanted slogans over microphones before the violent altercation erupted as they hurled brickbats and chairs at each other.
The situation came under control once the police arrived on the scene.
Addressing the attack on his campaign, Ishraque said, "The attack was part of a ploy to sabotage the elections. We were coming back from a rally from Hatkhola via Tikatuli and were two minutes away from my home when it happened."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque's rally attacked in Gopibag
- BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
- Tabith feels ‘positive’ over EC steps to probe attack on him
- Atiqul seeks law to replace posters, banners with digital campaign
- AL candidate Taposh says outgoing Mayor Sayeed Khokon supports him
- Election Commission probing Tabith attack allegation
- Awami League senses ‘BNP conspiracy’ behind Tabith attack allegation
- BNP lodges complaint against use of EVMs in Dhaka city polls
- DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
Most Read
- Bangladesh must stay fully alert to coronavirus: expert
- Bangladesh lose second T20 as Babar, Hafeez help Pakistan win home series
- Xi says China faces 'grave situation' as virus toll hits 41
- India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items next week
- Two Khulna University students arrested for ‘militant links’
- RAB arrests four over rape of teenager in Gazipur
- Suspect Mojnu’s DNA matches samples from DU student rape evidence
- More evictions feared in India as citizenship law is enforced
- Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque win India’s Padma awards
- Two Rohingya women killed as Myanmar army shells village: MP