BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque's rally attacked in Gopibag

A journalist was among a dozen people hurt in the scuffle on Sunday.

According to a few local BNP activists, Ishraque was a leading a procession back to his home in Gopibag when they were attacked by 'Awami League activits' near the Central Women's College.

The two sides traded blows for about 40 minutes during which several vehicles were damaged.

Witnesses said supporters of Awami League-endorsed councillor candidate Rokon Uddin Ahmed and reserved women councillor candidate Lovely Chowdhury took position on the road just as Ishraque's procession was about to arrive.

Tensions simmered as the two sides chanted slogans over microphones before the violent altercation erupted as they hurled brickbats and chairs at each other.

The situation came under control once the police arrived on the scene.

Addressing the attack on his campaign, Ishraque said, "The attack was part of a ploy to sabotage the elections. We were coming back from a rally from Hatkhola via Tikatuli and were two minutes away from my home when it happened."