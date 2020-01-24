Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2020 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2020 01:26 AM BdST
Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury has filed a complaint at the Election Commission seeking action against Tabith Awal for reportedly concealing wealth information.
The former Appellate Division judge has demanded cancellation of the BNP nominee’s candidacy for Dhaka North mayor in the city corporation elections.
“I’ve done it personally as a citizen of the country after noticing the issue that struck my conscience,” Justice Choudhury said after filing the complaint on Thursday.
Tabith did not disclose in his affidavit that he is one of the owners of a company in Singapore, according to the Netra News.
“The firm is worth $2 million which is a huge sum of money for any country in the world. But Tabith did not mention it in his affidavit. His nomination must be cancelled,” Justice Choudhury said.
Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam, who received the complaint, said they would discuss it later after the arrival of CEC KM Nurul Huda from abroad.
Justice Choudhury said Tabith may contest in the election and win as there was little time for action before the polls slated for Feb 1.
“But he won’t be able to remain in office if the charges are proved,” the former judge added.
