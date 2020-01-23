Tabith feels ‘positive’ over EC steps to probe attack on him

He spoke to journalists during canvassing for vote at Rayerbazar on Thursday.

"I'm quite positive about it as the EC said it would consider all of our complaints."

As he said earlier, Tabith will wait until Friday for the EC action against the attackers.

"We'll wait for 48 hours and cooperate with the EC to keep the election management fair and acceptable. We believe the EC will consider our complaints and resolve them."

“We want them to keep their promise."

Tabith said he has created "huge public support" for the BNP through walking more than 325 kilometres in 54 wards in Dhaka North.

The 'public support' became more visible due to the threats and attacks by Awami League loyalists, according to him.

"They keep on trying to attack us and sometimes they are successful," he added.

Former Dhaka University vice-chancellor Emajuddin Ahamed joined Tabith's campaign on Thursday.

"The country is not in a good state. We have lost our freedom of speech. There is no rule of law. Oppression on women and children has crossed all limits," Emajuddin said as he solicited vote for Tabith.

“We want a change for better days. We want to get back our democratic system, rule of law, freedom of speech and expression. We want to see Tabith Awal's victory as a sign of the end of the gagged democracy."

Conspiracies could be plotted to rob Tabith of victory, the ex-VC warned the voters.