Atiqul seeks law to replace posters, banners with digital campaign
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2020 06:56 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 06:56 PM BdST
Atiqul Islam has said he is ready to replace election posters and banners with digital campaign if the Election Commission wants it and a legislation is made accordingly.
The Awami League-endorsed mayoral candidate in Dhaka North City Corporation says posters and banners make the city “dirty”.
He made the remarks while campaigning at Fulpur in Rayerbazar on Wednesday after the High Court banned laminated posters in light of its damaging effect on the environment.
The campaigners have already hung such posters by the thousands across the city ahead of the Feb 1 polls.
“People are criticising the campaign for hanging the posters and banners because these are making the city dirty,” Atiqul said.
“I will change the campaign mode. I will campaign in a digital process instead of using posters and banners if the Election Commission wants it and a law is passed,” he added
Atiqul also pledged to introduce an online system for the citizens to pay holding tax within six months if he gets elected.
