AL candidate Taposh says outgoing Mayor Sayeed Khokon supports him
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2020 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 11:23 PM BdST
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has claimed to have the support of outgoing Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, who was pipped by the former MP to the Awami League’s ticket.
Khokon is staying away from campaigning for Taposh because he is barred by law to do so before the end of his tenure, the ruling party candidate says.
Taposh was speaking to reporters before beginning a campaign at Old Dhaka on Tuesday.
“He [Khokon] is still serving as mayor. So, we do not expect any direct cooperation from him in violation of the election rules. But he is always supporting me,” he said.
“He might have been hurt a little bit for not being nominated. But the Awami League has always remained united as a team. The leaders and activists of all levels have held the election ground through spontaneous campaigns,” Taposh said.
An old Dhaka native, Khokon was elected mayor with the backing of the Awami League in the 2015 elections to the city corporations.
His father late Md Hanif was the first elected mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation.
After failing to get nomination this time, Khokon had said he accepted party chief Sheikh Hasina’s decision. Hasina made him a member of the party’s Central Working Committee later.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Election Commission probing Tabith attack allegation
- Awami League senses ‘BNP conspiracy’ behind Tabith attack allegation
- BNP lodges complaint against use of EVMs in Dhaka city polls
- DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
- Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
- New citizenship law is India's internal matter, says Hasina
- Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities
- Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
- Campaign spending: What the Dhaka mayor candidates have revealed?
- Defiant councillor candidates in Dhaka give Awami League, BNP headache
Most Read
- Bangladesh to screen travellers from China at airports for deadly coronavirus
- How Boeing’s responsibility in a deadly crash ‘got buried’
- Myanmar govt-appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
- India's ruling party picks new president as challenges mount
- DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
- Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
- Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies at 77
- Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
- Five sentenced to death in Laldighi killing
- Air accident victims to get more in damages as govt clears draft law