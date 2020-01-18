Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2020 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2020 10:18 AM BdST
Abdul Mannan, an Awami League lawmaker from Bogura-1, has died during treatment for a heart ailment at the age of 66.
He passed away at the capital’s Labaid Hospital at 8:15 am on Saturday, said Biplab Barua, the Awami League’s office secretary.
Mannan was hospitalised on Thursday before being put on life support when his condition deteriorated.
A native of Hindukandi in Bogura’s Sariakandi Upazila, Mannan was twice elected to parliament from Bogura in 2014 and 2018.
He had previously served as an organising secretary to the ruling party and was also a former president of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.
