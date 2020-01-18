Home > Politics

Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities 

Shaila Shagufta Islam, the wife of Awami League’s mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam in Dhaka North, has campaigned for her husband in a slum, along with a group of celebrities.

Shaila, a physician, went door to door at the Korail slum in Mohakhali on Saturday distributing leaflets and seeking votes. Actors Shomi Kaiser, Tanvin Sweety and Majnun Mijan accompanied Shaila to the slum.

She claimed she received warm responses from the voters. “There is huge support for boat [Awami League’s electoral symbol].  We urge the voters to vote for boat to build a healthy, vibrant and beautiful Dhaka,” she said.

Shaila said her husband would work to improve the standards of living of the slum dwellers. “They will get all the facilities as citizens.”

