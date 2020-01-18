Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2020 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2020 10:56 PM BdST
Shaila Shagufta Islam, the wife of Awami League’s mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam in Dhaka North, has campaigned for her husband in a slum, along with a group of celebrities.
Shaila, a physician, went door to door at the Korail slum in Mohakhali on Saturday distributing leaflets and seeking votes. Actors Shomi Kaiser, Tanvin Sweety and Majnun Mijan accompanied Shaila to the slum.
Shaila said her husband would work to improve the standards of living of the slum dwellers. “They will get all the facilities as citizens.”
