Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2020 04:46 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 04:55 AM BdST
More people are happy with the Awami League’s governance now, a year after it took office for an unprecedented third term with a landslide in the 2018 general election, a new nationwide opinion poll shows.
The poll, conducted by US-based International Republican Institute or IRI Center for Insights in Survey Research, shows heightened support for the government despite concerns over economic inequality and corruption.
Approval of the government’s job performance rose 19 points since IRI’s May 2018 survey to a high of 83 percent.
More Bangladeshis now have a positive view of security, political stability and the country’s economic future, according to the latest survey conducted among 4,993 respondents aged 18 and older between Aug 1 and Sept 16 last year.
Among the respondents, 76 percent believe that things in Bangladesh are heading in the right direction in general under the Awami League’s rule. The rate was found 62 percent in the previous survey.
However, 76 percent of respondents also believe that economic inequality is increasing, and 31 percent say that corruption has negatively impacted their lives.
Further amplifying concerns over corruption, a plurality of respondents, 19 percent, say that this is the single most important problem facing Bangladesh today.
“Successes in economic development—particularly improvements in infrastructure — have translated into strong public support for the government,” Johanna Kao, IRI regional director for Asia, said in a statement on the publication of the report on Jan 8.
While the public has mostly demonstrated support for government performance, polling reflects anxiety over the government’s management of topline issues such as corruption, inflation and jobs.
The survey also reflects concerns over the government’s response to the Rohingya refugee crisis, as just 37 percent approve of the government’s performance on the issue.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
- Hasina wants no AL excesses in Dhaka city polls: Quader
- Mayor runner Taposh ‘dreams big’ for Dhaka South City
- Ctg by-polls: Blast heard outside voting centre
- Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected
- Atiqul seeks to continue his work if re-elected Dhaka North mayor
- Dhaka mayoral candidates hit campaign trail as EC tags logos
- Dhaka mayoral candidates set to hit campaign trail as EC allocates symbols
Most Read
- Microsoft boss shreds India’s citizenship act with a single comment
- Supreme Court upholds death to wartime collaborator Kaiser
- Barcelona sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until June 2022
- Hasina wants no AL excesses in Dhaka city polls: Quader
- Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition
- Trump tweets image of Democrats in Muslim garb
- Independence Day: UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit senior royal role
- Police raid home of ‘Neo-JMB IT chief’, arrest wife in Dhaka suburb
- Bangladesh agree to tour Pakistan for three T20s, two Tests, one ODI
- High Court set to announce its decision on Dhaka voting day on Tuesday