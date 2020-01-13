Mayor runner Taposh ‘dreams big’ for Dhaka South City
Masum Billah and Kazi Mobarak Hossain, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2020 08:21 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 08:27 PM BdST
Fazle Noor Taposh says he has relinquished his role as a third-time MP to run for mayor as he is driven by his passion to develop Dhaka city.
The mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation or DSCC plans to create a developed capital in line with a developed Bangladesh, the one that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina envisions.
With that goal to reach, Taposh has identified five sectors to work on to ensure the civic rights of the residents of Dhaka.
Taposh promises the city corporation will not lack in efforts if he gets elected.
“We want to reach the people with all civic amenities within 90 days of assuming the office, if I’m elected. The DSCC will work for all the people in Dhaka,” he told bdnews24.com in an interview.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ctg by-polls: Blast heard outside voting centre
- Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected
- Atiqul seeks to continue his work if re-elected Dhaka North mayor
- Dhaka mayoral candidates hit campaign trail as EC tags logos
- Dhaka mayoral candidates set to hit campaign trail as EC allocates symbols
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- AL names new organising secretary, distributes divisional duties
- EC serves notice on Atiqul asking him to explain polls camp
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane is downed
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
- Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters
- Bangladesh newspaper industry bucks global trend in circulation slump, but how?
- Bangladesh concerned over killings at border with India: Momen