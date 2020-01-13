Ctg by-polls: Blast heard outside voting centre
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2020 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 02:07 PM BdST
The by-election to the Chattogram-8 parliamentary constituency has been marred by reports of a crude bomb blast outside a voting centre amid allegations from BNP candidate Abu Sufiyan that voters were being barred entry into some polling stations.
Lamenting the lack of a 'proper election atmosphere, Sufiyan said, "Outsiders have stationed themselves around polling centres and are preventing voters from entering polling booths. My agents are being evicted from voting centres."
An explosion was heard outside the voting centre in the Ekhlasur Rahman Government Primary School at Bahaddarhat, shortly after the polls opened.
But Awami League candidate Moslem Uddin Ahmed brushed aside his rival's allegations and said, "Voters are casting ballots in a nice and peaceful environment. It's the BNP's job to make allegations. There hasn't been any violence anywhere until now."
