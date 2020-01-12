Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2020 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 07:34 PM BdST
The Awami League has inducted outgoing Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon into its central working committee as a member.
Its chief Sheikh Hasina made the move with the powers vested upon her in the party’s national council last month, it said in a statement on Sunday.
After Hasina had dropped him from the race in the upcoming Dhaka city polls, Khokon said on Dec 30 that he had accepted the decision, calling the prime minister his guardian in the absence of his father, the late mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation Mohammad Hanif.
An aide to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hanif was president of Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League for long. He played a vital role in toppling the BNP government in 1996. He died while suffering from the wounds he suffered in the grenade attack targeting Hasina on Aug 21 in 2004.
But Khokon joined another party, PDP, during the 2007-08 emergency despite being organising secretary of the Awami League unit his father had led.
Khokon had sought the ruling party’s nomination for re-election along with contenders such as Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Haji Mohammad Salim, among others.
Hasina chose Taposh this time in a much-expected decision after Khokon was heavily criticised even inside the party for the handling of the dengue outbreak last year. Khokon had said at the time he had been passing a “tough time” in politics.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected
- Atiqul seeks to continue his work if re-elected Dhaka North mayor
- Dhaka mayoral candidates hit campaign trail as EC tags logos
- Dhaka mayoral candidates set to hit campaign trail as EC allocates symbols
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- AL names new organising secretary, distributes divisional duties
- EC serves notice on Atiqul asking him to explain polls camp
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- Dhaka city vote is an Awami League travesty of democracy, says BNP's Moudud
- Questions asked about Awami League councillor aspirant in Dhaka
Most Read
- Iran's Guards knew missile to blame on day Ukraine plane crashed
- Mashrafe needed 14 stitches to sew wound sustained during BPL match
- Four more devotees die at Bishwa Ijtema grounds in Tongi
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Shanto’s T20 century for Khulna outshines Dhaka’s 205 in BPL
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- News on State Minister Shahriar’s supposed India visit misleading: foreign ministry
- Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected