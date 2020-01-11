Dhaka mayoral candidates hit campaign trail as EC tags logos
The 13 candidates running for mayor’s office in the capital have officially launched their election campaigns after the returning officers for Dhaka North and South city corporations assigned their poll logos.
All of them – six candidates in Dhaka North City Corporation and seven in South - are nominated by registered political parties and are therefore contesting in the elections with their party symbols.
In total, 758 candidates are contesting for the posts of mayor, general ward councillors and councillors of wards reserved for women.
The DNCC houses 3.3 million voters while DSCC has 2.3 million voters.
The polls will be held on Jan 30 using electronic voting machines or EVMs after 18 days of campaigning.
The electoral law stipulates that the contestants can kick off their campaigns for the elections after the allocation of symbols. The EC, however, received complaints that a few contestants had flouted this rule by canvassing before their electoral logo was allotted.
The returning officers on Friday said the commission will ‘strictly’ monitor the issue of compliance with the electoral code of conduct, but reports of breach of the code continued to arrive on the first day of campaign.
A councillor candidate in the South allegedly used loudspeaker until 11pm though such campaign is allowed from 2pm to 8pm.
Atiqul Islam, a businessman who is seeking re-election as the Awami League’s mayoral candidate in the North, began campaign after Friday prayers at a mosque in Uttara.
He said he is fond of work, urging the voters to give him the chance to work together.
His rival the BNP’s Tabith Awal also kicked off campaign in Uttara. The businessman-cum-politician hoped the EC would deliver free and fair elections. He had announced boycott halfway through voting in the 2015 elections alleging widespread irregularities.
In the South, both the Awami League’s Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and the BNP’s Ishraque Hossain are new faces in the race.
Taposh, a lawyer and former MP, pledged to uphold the traditions of Dhaka and good governance while starting his campaign through a street rally outside a school in Demra.
Son of late Sadeque Hossain Khoka, the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation, Ishraque kicked off his campaign after Friday prayers at Batul Mukarram National Mosque.
Senior BNP leaders like Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Mirza Abbas joined him.
Sajedul Haque, the Communist Party of Bangladesh candidate in the North, started the campaign by paying respect to the martyred intellectuals at the Mirpur memorial.
He threatened a movement if his supporters are barred from voting.
The Jatiya Party’s candidate in the South, Saifuddin Ahmed Milon, campaigned in Lalbagh and Shaheednagar.
