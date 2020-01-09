AL names new organising secretary, distributes divisional duties
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2020 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 01:46 PM BdST
Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq, the former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Rajshahi University unit, has been made an organising secretary of the Awami League.
He was nominated for the post by Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina, the party said in a statement on Thursday.
The ruling party has also distributed its organising duties for the eight divisions.
Shafiq, a resident of central Bogura, had previously served as the vice president of the Bangladesh Chhatra League. His appointment takes the total number of organising secretaries to eight.
The party chief also bestowed divisional duties upon the newly elected joint general secretaries and organising secretaries, the statement said.
Hasan Mahmud is tasked with overseeing the party's organisational activities in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions while AFM Bahauddin Nasim will look after its affairs in Khulna and Barishal divisions.
Organising Secretary Ahmad Hossain will oversee party activities in Chattogram, BM Mozammel Haque in Khulna, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Shopon in Rangpur, SM Kamal Hossain in Rajshahi and Mirza Azam in Dhaka.
Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sakhawat Hossain have been given the responsibilities for Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions respectively.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EC serves notice on Atiqul asking him to explain polls camp
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- Dhaka city vote is an Awami League travesty of democracy, says BNP's Moudud
- Questions asked about Awami League councillor aspirant in Dhaka
- An organised party is strength for government, says Hasina
- BNP-backed councillor candidate arrested in old case in Dhaka
- Former reserved-seat MP Fazilatun Nasa Bappy dies at 49
- Taposh wealthier than Ishraque, but Tabith has more assets than Atiqul
- Ishraque expects positive change in EC, Tabith frets over fairness of polls
- We will ‘revive democracy’’ in Bangladesh 2020, says Mirza Fakhrul
Most Read
- Mojnu, lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student, is a serial rapist: RAB
- Iranian state TV says 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in Iran missile strikes
- Trump backs away from further military conflict with Iran
- Trump says no US troops hurt in Iran strikes, Tehran ‘standing down’
- Iranian missiles target US troops in Iraq, Trump to make statement
- What we know about the 2 bases Iran attacked
- Iran’s long night is capped by an earthquake
- Dhaka bourse loses Tk 710 billion in a year as stocks bleed
- Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran prompts conflicting statements
- Missile strike damage appears limited, but Iran may not be done