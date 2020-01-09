Home > Politics

AL names new organising secretary, distributes divisional duties

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jan 2020

Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq, the former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Rajshahi University unit, has been made an organising secretary of the  Awami League.

He was nominated for the post by Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

The ruling party has also distributed its organising duties for the eight divisions.

Shafiq, a resident of central Bogura, had previously served as the vice president of the Bangladesh Chhatra League. His appointment takes the total number of organising secretaries to eight.

The party chief also bestowed divisional duties upon the newly elected joint general secretaries and organising secretaries, the statement said.

Among the joint-general secretaries, Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif has been put in charge of the party's organisational activities in the Sylhet and Chattogram divisions with Dipu Moni hemling the Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

Hasan Mahmud is tasked with overseeing the party's organisational activities in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions while AFM Bahauddin Nasim will look after its affairs in Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Organising Secretary Ahmad Hossain will oversee party activities in Chattogram, BM Mozammel Haque in Khulna, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Shopon in Rangpur, SM Kamal Hossain in Rajshahi and Mirza Azam in Dhaka.

Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sakhawat Hossain have been given the responsibilities for Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions respectively.

