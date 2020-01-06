Home > Politics

EC serves notice on Atiqul asking him to explain polls camp

Published: 06 Jan 2020 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 06:53 PM BdST

The Election Commission has served Atiqul Islam with a notice to explain allegations of breach of electoral code of conduct against the Awami League aspirant for Dhaka North mayor.

Returning Officer Abul Kashem in the notice asked Atiqul on Monday to submit his explanation within two days.

The candidates in the elections to Dhaka North and South city corporations are supposed to launch their campaign after allocation of electoral symbols at the end of the deadline to withdraw nominations on Jan 9. 

No candidate is allowed to conduct electoral campaign before the allocation of the symbols, according to the rules. MPs and ministers are also barred from joining campaigns in any local government elections.

But local MP Sahara Khatun inaugurated Atiqul’s election camp at Uttara on Sunday. 

The returning officer received a written complaint against Atiqul over campaigning on Saturday as well.

Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam on Sunday ordered the returning officer to investigate the allegation over the Awami League candidate’s camp.

In the notice, the returning officer asked the candidate why the inauguration of the camp would not be deemed as a breach of the polls code of conduct.

Such an act is a violation of sections 5 and 22 of the code, according to the notice.

The BNP’s Tabith Awal is among the six rivals of Atiqul.

