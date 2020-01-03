Home > Politics

Dhaka city vote is an Awami League travesty of democracy, says BNP's Moudud

Published: 03 Jan 2020 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 08:19 PM BdST

The imminent polls to the bifurcated city corporation of Dhaka will be nothing but a “charade”, Moudud Ahmed claims.

Pointing to the arrest of a BNP-backed councillor candidate, the senior leader of the party expressed fears of intimidation of opposition aspirants and supporters at a discussion at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Friday.

“The polls will be nothing but a charade. There will be excitement, campaigns, rallies, talk-shows and slogans, but everything will calm down two days before the polls,” he said, speaking of what he thinks about the ruling Awami League’s “plot” about the election.

“Election campaigns are taking place while arrests, threats and fears are still there,” Moudud said.

“Election in such circumstances is nothing but a travesty of democracy,” he remarked.     

The party, he said, however, was contesting in the election because it believes its candidates will win if its supporters are allowed to vote.

“But the government will never allow the Election Commission to do that. The commission is holding the elections only to impress the people,” he added.

The BNP policymaker also criticised the government for allowing the return of hundreds of people from India amid tensions in the neighbouring country over a new citizenship law.

The Border Guard Bangladesh chief told the media on Thursday that “all the returnees are Bangladeshis”, Moudud said.

It means the government was recognising the presence of illegal Bangladeshis in India, he said. “What could be more shameful than this?” Moudud asked.

“Muslims from Bangladesh will be the worst victim of India’s citizenship law. [India] is sending back as intruders the people who had become citizens, voters and even cast votes after moving to the country many years ago,” he said.

“But the government has not uttered a single word of protest as it has become a slave of India for cling to power,” he added.

