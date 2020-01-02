Former reserved-seat MP Fazilatun Nasa Bappy dies at 49
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2020 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 10:06 AM BdST
Former reserved-seat MP and Supreme Court lawyer Fazilatun Nasa Bappy has died at the age of 49 in a Dhaka hospital.
Bappy was suffering from pneumonia and other respiratory diseases and was kept on life support for the past four days at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital.
The doctors pronounced her dead at 8 am on Thursday, her brother Col Basir told bdnews24.com.
Bappy was involved in politics as an Awami League activist. She remained loyal to Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina when some of the leaders and activists proposed 'reforms’ to the party during the army-backed emergency rule in 2007-08.
Bappy was a deputy attorney general and worked for the International Crimes Tribunal as a prosecutor.
She was a member of parliament from a reserved seat, chosen twice by the ruling Awami League.
More to follow
