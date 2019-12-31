We will ‘revive democracy’’ in Bangladesh 2020, says Mirza Fakhrul
Published: 31 Dec 2019 10:35 PM BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2019 10:35 PM BdST
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has resolved to “free democracy” in 2020.
He made the “New Year resolution” while paying respect to party founder Ziaur Rahman at his grave in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, marking the 41th founding anniversary of BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal or JCD on Tuesday.
“It was a year of democracy’s death, human rights violation and fascism,” Fakhrul remarked.
“In the new year, we want to look forward with a new idea and a new dream. We would like to focus on strengthening the party to make the dream come true,” the BNP leader said.
He also urged the JCD activists to join the “fight to establish the practice of democracy”.
The BNP leader alleged the ruling Awami League has destroyed the spirit of democracy after gaining power. “They have established an authoritarian rule in Bangladesh killing the true spirit of the 1971 Liberation War.”
Responding to a question about the BNP’s participation in the upcoming Dhaka city polls, Fakhrul said, “We previously expressed fears that fair polls are impossible if organised by the current Election Commission with the Awami League in power.”
“But, we are contesting in the elections because we believe in democracy,” he added.
