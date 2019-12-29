Taposh seeks support from Khokon, Atiqul grateful for nomination

Atiqul Islam, the mayor of Dhaka North, has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the party’s nomination board after retaining his right to stay in the mayoral race.

He also sought support from the voters.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names from a press briefing at the party chief’s Dhanmondi office in Dhaka on Sunday.

The ruling party met to finalise its mayoral candidates for the two city corporations in Dhaka on Saturday night, but did not announce the names immediately. Party chief Hasina presided over the meeting.

After the city corporation was split, an election was held in 2015 and Annisul Huq was elected as Dhaka North mayor and Khokon in Dhaka South.

Atiqul was elected in the by-election following the death of Huq amid a boycott by the BNP and other parties.

Khokon has been dropped from the mayoral race this time after he faced criticism for an outbreak of mosquito-borne disease dengue fever.

Expressing his gratitude to Hasina and the members of the nomination panel, Taposh recalled Annisul and said the late mayor has inspired him.

Annisul “proved that one can reach the people” if they work with honesty and integrity, said Taposh.

Immediately after the announcement of nominations, Taposh pledged to work towards building a better Dhaka city. Atiqul sought cooperation from voters in Dhaka North in tackling challenges facing the city.

"While working as an MP, I realised that our prime minister is working towards a developed Bangladesh. She gave us a vision to create a developed Bangladesh and that needs a developed capital. I'll take this opportunity to create a developed capital," said Taposh, a lawyer in profession.

"I've decided to work for a capital where there will be all civic amenities available and also the tradition of Old Dhaka is nurtured if the voters choose me."

"I hope the associate organisations of the Awami League and all the others in the party will support me," Taposh said, as he also hoped the outgoing mayor will support him.

Atiqul said he “did not waste a moment” in his nine-month stint as mayor.

"Let's come forward to create a beautiful Dhaka city. We know what are the challenges we face and we have to work together to confront them," he said while seeking support from the voters in Dhaka North.

Atiqul congratulated Taposh on his nomination.