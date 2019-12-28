Awami League will name Dhaka mayoral candidates Sunday

After a meeting of the party’s local government election nomination board at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday, General Secretary Obaidul Quader said it will announce the names on Sunday morning.

Party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

“We are analysing and reviewing. The leader [Hasina] herself is checking with her sources. We’ve received reports from the intelligence agencies. So, it’s taking time to analyse everything,” Quader said.

The party will announce the names of the candidates for mayors and councillors’ posts at 11am at the party chief’s Dhanmondi office, he added.

As many as 20 aspirants have submitted forms for nomination as mayoral candidates and 1,225 as councillor candidates for the Jan 30 polls.

Sayeed Khokon and Atiqul Islam. File Photo

Both Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam and Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon have set sights on the Awami League’s nomination for re-election.

Islam is confident to get the ticket as he never wasted his time as a mayor, he said last Monday.

Khokon is also optimistic of securing the nomination from the Awami League. He claims he is a successful mayor who initiated a positive change.

After the city corporation was split, an election was held in 2015 and Annisul Huq was elected as Dhaka North mayor while Sayeed Khokon for Dhaka South.

Islam was elected in the by-election boycotted by the BNP and other parties and held following the death of Huq.

The other mayoral candidates for the ruling party’s tickets include MPs Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Haji Mohammad Salim, both in Dhaka South.



The BNP has nominated Ishraque Hossain and Tabith Awal to run for mayor in the elections to the bifurcated Dhaka city corporations.

Ishraque will gun for Dhaka South mayor’s post and Tabith for Dhaka North.

Ishraque’s father Sadeque Hossain Khoka, who died in November, was the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation.

Tabith, a member of the party’s National Executive Committee, had fought for the DNCC mayor in 2015, but lost to the Awami League’s Annisul Huq. His father Abdul Awal Mintoo is a vice-chairman of the party.