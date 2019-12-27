AL MP Nadwi ‘admits’ to taking control of polling stations in Chattogram city polls

BNP candidate Abu Sufian made the complaint to the returning officer on Thursday accusing Nadwi of breaching code of electoral conduct ahead of the Jan 13 by-election.

The video of a speech by Nadwi, the Chattogram-15 MP, at an event at the home of the Awami League candidate for the Chattogram-8 seat, Moslem Uddin Ahmed, on Wednesday night has kicked up a storm on the internet.

“I will go to Boalkhali and Chandgaon areas for Moslem Bhai. We will work together there as those are my areas. I took control of seven centres for AJM Nasir,” Nadwi is heard saying in the video.

“I took control in such a way that people had to talk about how I came out to be a goon even though they had thought I was an Alem [Islamic scholar],” Nadwi says in the video.

“[We will] work in Chandgaon, Boalkhali. I have good relations with the Alem, Olamas of Boalkhali. I have already talked to them.

“We will work together for the party, for boat. By the grace of Allah, we will bring Moslem Bhai to parliament as an MP,” Nadwi says.

Besides Moslem, MPs Nazrul Islam Chowdhury and Mustafizur Rahaman Chowdhury were present among the Awami League leaders at the event.

Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin was accused of taking control of polling stations in the last elections to the port city corporation. The BNP’s M Manjur Alam announced boycott of the elections alleging widespread irregularity by the ruling party.

Nadwi, however, has denied making any comment on taking control of polling centres.

“These are fake words. I haven’t made any such comments,” he told bdnews24.com and threatened to start a case under the ICT Act over the circulation of the video.

“How can I take control of 60 [he said seven in his speech] centres? What would other candidates do then? I was given the responsibility of six centres in the city elections. I only fulfilled my duties. The question of taking control doesn’t arise,” he added.

He also claimed the event at Moslem’s home was a “meeting to exchange views”, not part of the candidate’s election campaign, and an MP taking part in such a meeting is not a breach of the election code.

BNP candidate Sufian, in the complaint with the returning officer, alleged the ruling party MP had threatened and conspired to take control of polling stations.

“A person cannot make such comments while holding a post like that of an MP. I think he has lost the eligibility to hold the post. He should resign,” Sufian told bdnews24.com.

He also said the Awami League will attempt to “rob the people of their votes like it did earlier”.

In another complaint, he alleged Mayor Nasir breached the code of conduct by inaugurating the campaign office of the ruling party at Chandgaon on Dec 22.

Returning Officer Md Hasanuzzaman said he was in Dhaka. “Maybe someone has lodged the complaint at my office.”

“We are getting tougher by the day. We will of course take action if we get complaints,” he said.