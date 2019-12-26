Ripon, Tabith, Ishraque gun for BNP nomination to run for Dhaka mayor
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2019 09:18 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 09:18 PM BdST
Asaduzzaman Ripon, Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain have collected nomination forms of the BNP to run for mayor in the Dhaka city elections.
Ripon and Tabith are seeking nomination in Dhaka North City Corporation while Ishraque looking to secure the ticket in Dhaka South.
Tabith, a member of its National Executive Committee, had fought for the DNCC mayor earlier, but lost to the Awami League’s Annisul Huq. His father Abdul Awal Mintoo is a vice-chairman of the party.
The vote will be held on Jan 30 while the deadline to submit nomination is Dec 31.
