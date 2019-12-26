Ripon, Tabith, Ishraque gun for BNP nomination to run for Dhaka mayor

Ripon and Tabith are seeking nomination in Dhaka North City Corporation while Ishraque looking to secure the ticket in Dhaka South.

Ripon, a former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president, is currently working as a special secretary of the party.

Tabith, a member of its National Executive Committee, had fought for the DNCC mayor earlier, but lost to the Awami League’s Annisul Huq. His father Abdul Awal Mintoo is a vice-chairman of the party.

Ishraque’s father Sadeque Hossain Khoka, who passed away recently, was the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation.

The BNP will announce the name of its candidates next Saturday after a meeting of its nomination board. Distribution and submission of forms will continue until 4pm on Friday.

The vote will be held on Jan 30 while the deadline to submit nomination is Dec 31.