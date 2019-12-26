Home > Politics

Ripon, Tabith, Ishraque gun for BNP nomination to run for Dhaka mayor

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Dec 2019 09:18 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 09:18 PM BdST

Asaduzzaman Ripon, Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain have collected nomination forms of the BNP to run for mayor in the Dhaka city elections.

Ripon and Tabith are seeking nomination in Dhaka North City Corporation while Ishraque looking to secure the ticket in Dhaka South.

Ripon, a former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president, is currently working as a special secretary of the party.

Tabith, a member of its National Executive Committee, had fought for the DNCC mayor earlier, but lost to the Awami League’s Annisul Huq. His father Abdul Awal Mintoo is a vice-chairman of the party.

Ishraque’s father Sadeque Hossain Khoka, who passed away recently, was the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation.

The BNP will announce the name of its candidates next Saturday after a meeting of its nomination board. Distribution and submission of forms will continue until 4pm on Friday.

The vote will be held on Jan 30 while the deadline to submit nomination is Dec 31.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasan Mahmud hits back at Mahbub Talukdar

File Photo

EVMs take centre stage in Dhaka polls

Taposh, Salim collect AL poll forms

HC questions Quader's Jatiya Party leadership

BNP to compete in Dhaka polls

PM orders action against Nur attackers: Quader

BNP sets rallies for Dec 30

Why would I be a surprise: Quader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.