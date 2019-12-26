Mahbub Talukdar should have resigned before calling for reforms: Hasan Mahmud

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Awami League leader said Mahbub should have resigned from the commission before making such statements.

“The things he said about his own failings and other things while still holding a post in the commission amounts to self-deception. It would have been appropriate for him to say these things after resigning.”

Mahbub had said that although the Election Commission is independent by law, its freedom is shackled by the election process in reality as he stressed the need for reforms.

According to Hasan, the election process and the commission have undergone “plenty of reforms” in line with the Awami League’s demands.

“The requirement of photo identification was incorporated into the voters’ list following Awami League President Sheikh Hasina’s demand. Reforming the process of election itself is an ongoing process. It can be done whenever it comes as a need of the hour,” he said.

The minister alleged Mahbub was trying to be in discussions by expressing dissent.

He welcomed the BNP’s decision to field mayor candidates in the Jan 30 Dhaka city polls.

The city corporation elections held during the Awami League’s tenure were free and fair, he claimed.

“Otherwise, we would not have lost in some of the elections. The polls will be free and fair this time as well,” he added.