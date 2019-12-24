HC questions validity of Quader's chairmanship of Jatiya Party

The vacation bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam on Tuesday issued a rule asking why Quader's assumption of the post without holding a council should not be deemed illegal.

It came after an initial hearing of a writ petition filed by a member of Jatiya Party.

Lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru appeared on behalf of the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nur-us-Sadik represented the state.

Quader and the Election Commission have been ordered to respond to the rule, said Sadik.

"The court asked why Quader's appointment as chairman of Jatiya Party should not be declared illegal. It made the EC and Quader respondents to the rule."

As per the charter of Jatiya Party, appointments to posts in the party must be approved by holding a council. But the provision was not followed in Quader's case.

The petitioner had initially written about the matter to the EC before turning to the High Court when the commission failed to respond.

Addressing the rule, the Jatiya Party Chairman's Press and Political Secretary Sunil Shuvo Roy said, "We are not concerned about who filed the petition. But we do respect the law. The notice asked for a response within 14 days and we will comply with it."