PM orders action against Nur attackers, says Quader
Published: 23 Dec 2019 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 04:30 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for punitive and administrative actions against those involved in the attacks on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his associates on the Dhaka University campus, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion. The DUCSU VP has the right to criticise us. I condemn the attack,” Quader said at a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday.
Legal action will be taken against those involved in the attack, Quader citing Hasina.
Nur and his followers came under attack at the DUCSU Bhaban on Sunday. Some BCL activists were spotted during the attack.
A total of 28 people, including Nur, were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment after the attacks. The DMCH admitted 14 of them and released the rest.
Student rights campaigner Tuhin Farabi was put on life support following the incident. He was taken off life support on Monday after his health improved. He was then transferred to the Neurology ward from Intensive Care Unit.
“A total of five are currently in the hospital. Their health conditions have improved,” said Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin, the hospital’s director.
Various student organisations as well as political parties have condemned the attack on Nur. He was also visited by various party leaders at the hospital.
Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim visited DMCH on Sunday at the direction of Hasina, said Quader.
“There is an organisation called Muktijuddho Mancha which is not directly connected with our party. Some members of that organisation are involved in the attack.”
“We have talked to the home minister about Muktijuddho Mancha,” he said.
When asked whether the university authorities were negligent in their duties during Sunday's incident, Quader said: “The matter will be investigated by the government.”
