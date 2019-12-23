A year on, BNP plans to rally against 11th parliamentary election

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a press briefing in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Monday.

“BNP activists will be wearing black badges on that day and black flags will be hoisted at party offices across the country, including the central office,” said Rizvi.

Permission has been sought from the police to hold rallies in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan or Suhrawardy Udyan on that day, said Rizvi.

The ruling Awami League won the 11th parliamentary election by a landslide on Dec 30, 2018 by securing 258 constituencies. On the other hand, the BNP suffered a massive rout with just six seats.