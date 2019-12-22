Quader sees no ‘surprise’ in retaining Awami League general secretary’s post

“There are others qualified for the post. Many aspired to be candidates. Some have even said it publicly,” he said in response to a reporter’s question at the Secretariat on Sunday.

"But I am not a new person. Why would I be a surprise?” he asked.

The party re-elected Sheikh Hasina and him as president and general secretary, respectively, for the next three years at its 21st National Council.

“Only Allah and the leader (Hasina) know,” he had said before the council on being asked who would be the general secretary.

Names of 42 members out of the 81-member executive committee of the ruling party were announced on Saturday, but there was no major shake-up. Even though some were promoted and new faces emerged.

Some of the cabinet members were not included in the new committee, leading to the discussions on whether the Awami League preferred to keep the party and the government separate.

Quader said he found it helpful to work as road transport and bridges minister while holding the vital party post and vice versa.

"I inspect the roads when I take care of the Awami League. And again I take care of the Awami League when I go to inspect the roads. I’m doing two jobs here together," he remarked.

The party’s fully fledged committee will be announced by Tuesday after a meeting of the presidium, according to Quader.

He declined to comment on whether he sees any surprise in the new committee. "It will be possible to make an overall evaluation of the matter only after the full committee is constituted, not before," he said.

Asked if any member of Hasina's family would be named in the committee, the general secretary said, "They have not agreed.”

“As far as I know about the family decision, there is no indication that they will be added to the leadership this time,” he added.

On another question, he said, "The cabinet reshuffle is a routine work. Let’s see. There may be one in the new year."