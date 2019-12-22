Jatiya Party pulls out of by-polls to Chattogram-8
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2019 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 06:12 PM BdST
The Jatiya Party has decided not to contest the by-elections to Chattogram-8 and has asked its candidate Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu to pull out of the race on the last day for withdrawing candidature.
“Jatiya Party policymakers have taken the decision after a meeting on Sunday,” the party’s spokesperson Sunil Shuvo Roy told bdnews24.com.
Jatiya Party Presidium member Bablu said he will comply with the party’s wishes and has accordingly sent a letter to the returning officer to that end.
“The party has asked me to leave the election so I can’t disobey the order,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jatiya Party pulls out of by-polls to Chattogram-8
- BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul welcomes ruling AL’s new executive committee
- Awami League re-elects Hasina, Quader to lead party
- CRI exhibitions at Awami League council draw young crowds
- Follow principle of sacrifice for a developed Bangladesh: Hasina to Awami League leaders
- Awami League holding council to arrange arrows in its leadership quiver
- Amnesty International asks govt to allow Khaleda access to health care as per UN rules
- PM Hasina instructs ministries to correct list of wartime collaborators
- 32 BCL central leaders lose office after BCL probes charges against them
- Khaleda not getting proper treatment, says her sister Selima
Most Read
- Condolences from world leaders pour in for Sir Fazle Hasan Abed
- Awami League re-elects Hasina, Quader to lead party
- Editors Guild will do whatever it takes to pursue freedom: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- In India Tech City shocked by gang rape, vigilante justice gets praise
- BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul welcomes ruling AL’s new executive committee
- BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies at 83
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as fog disrupts air traffic
- Modi says citizenship law not anti-Muslim as protests continue across India
- Bangladesh bids final farewell to Sir Fazle Hasan Abed
- RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay