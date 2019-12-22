Jatiya Party pulls out of by-polls to Chattogram-8

“Jatiya Party policymakers have taken the decision after a meeting on Sunday,” the party’s spokesperson Sunil Shuvo Roy told bdnews24.com.

“The candidate, Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, has been asked to turn his attention to the upcoming national council of the party. The party asked all its leaders to focus on strengthening the organisation first before participating in by-elections,” he added.

Jatiya Party Presidium member Bablu said he will comply with the party’s wishes and has accordingly sent a letter to the returning officer to that end.

“The party has asked me to leave the election so I can’t disobey the order,” he said.